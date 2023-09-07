Watch: Kenosha Common Council Approves $3M Uline Donation; Matching Funds For Housing Project

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved funding this week that will match a donation made by Uline Corporation towards an affordable housing project in the city.

Uline will donate three million dollars-an amount the city of Kenosha has agreed to match.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that the details of the program need to be worked out and then approved by the council.

About 30 city owned properties could be made available for the new housing to be built.

The other specifics on how the program will work and who would qualify will be set in the coming months.