Watch: K9 Officer Confronts Suspect in a Tree

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 32 year old man from Illinois is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly fleeing from authorities Tuesday night.

Correy Moore of Chicago was wanted for reportedly attempting to run over an officer with a stolen SUV.

Officers pursued him on both sides of the state line with a police helicopter keeping watch overhead.

Officers used spike strips to disable the SUV.

Moore allegedly fled on foot and climbed up a 40 foot tree in the 9300 block of Springbrook Road.

Deputies and other officers confronted Moore with K9 Arlo.

Moore came down and was arrested without further incident.

He’s charged with operating a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession with intent to deliver both cocaine and THC.