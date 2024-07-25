Watch: Consultant Advises KUSD Board On Potential Operational Referendum

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A consultant joined this week’s Kenosha Unified School Board meeting to discuss a potential operational referendum for the 2025-2026 school year, due to a projected $19 million deficit.

Brian Nichol from the Donovan Consulting Group emphasized the need for clear communication and community engagement.

He highlighted the importance of honesty and transparency in discussing the district’s financial challenges and the necessity of operational funding, made more difficult by state funding issues.

Nichol explained that a successful referendum process involves defining the need, outlining the process, and presenting a solution.

Nichol stressed the importance of a community survey to gather data and engage residents, recommending a comprehensive communication strategy.