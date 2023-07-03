Wadsworth Homicide Leaves 19-Year-Old Dead, No Announced Arrests

(Wadsworth, IL) A homicide investigation continues in the Wadsworth area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called early Saturday morning to the 40-thousand block of North Kilbourne Road for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found a 19-year-old male that had been shot multiple times…that subject was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A preliminary investigation shows that there was some sort of argument at a house party, and a suspect pulled a gun, shooting the victim. No arrests have yet been made.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-3-23)