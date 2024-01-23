VP Harris Visits Wisconsin to Talk Abortion

(Milwaukee, WI) (AP) Vice President Kamala Harris targeted Donald Trump for paving the way for abortion bans during a visit to the key battleground state of Wisconsin. Her trip on Monday is the first stop on a nationwide tour focused on abortion rights, a critical issue in this year’s election. Harris is leading the charge for Democrats, who remain furious that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade less than two years ago. Harris plans to join President Joe Biden and others at another campaign rally focused on abortion in Virginia on Tuesday.

Associated Press