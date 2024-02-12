Volo Woman Accused of Slashing Wauconda Man’s Face

(Wauconda, IL) A Volo woman is due in court Tuesday afternoon, after she reportedly attacked a man in Wauconda. Bailee Parks is accused of slashing the man across the face on Saturday night with a bladed object. The victim was hospitalized and was said to need 22 stitches to close what was described as a significant wound that struck an artery. The 18-year-old Parks now faces charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Wauconda Police have not released a possible motive for the attack.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-12-24)