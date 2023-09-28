Victim of North Chicago Murder Finally Identified, Three Men Charged in Her Death

(North Chicago, IL) A woman killed a week ago in North Chicago in an alleged murder for hire scheme has finally been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Cecilia Cuahua-Zopiyactle, most recently lived in Waukegan and North Chicago, but is originally from Veracruz, Mexico. She died of multiple gunshot wounds sustained last Friday morning. Prosecutors say the 33-year-old had recently ended her relationship with Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, who allegedly hired Misael Chavarin-Plazola to kill her. Rosalio Diaz Zarate is accused of acting as the getaway driver. All three Waukegan men have been charged with first-degree murder.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-28-23)