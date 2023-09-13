Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash Leaves One Dead, One Injured in Mundelein

(Mundelein, IL) One person died, one person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Mundelein. The incident took place just before midnight on Tuesday when a vehicle being driven by a 67-year-old, struck a pair of people along Butterfield Road near Canterbury Lane. A 37-year-old female died, and a 39-year-old male suffered severe, but non-life threatening injuries. Neither has been identified at this point. The driver stayed on scene and was said to be cooperative with police, and did not appear to be suffering from any kind of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-13-23)