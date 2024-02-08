UW System Releases Website of All Offered On-Line Courses

(Madison, WI) (AP) The Universities of Wisconsin have launched a new website listing all online courses available across the system’s 13 campuses. Officials said Wednesday that the website is online.wisconsin.edu. It lists more than 200 online programs and includes courses in 10 associate, 99 bachelor and 95 master programs. It also includes links to the campuses that offer the courses. The site went live Feb. 1. System President Jay Rothman says the site will help UW market online programs around the world. Declining enrollment and a lack of state aid has left 10 UW campuses facing a combined $18 million deficit.

Associated Press