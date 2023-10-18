Uptown Children’s Library Approved; Added to Library System

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved a contract this week for the Uptown Children’s Library.

The 7,600 square foot development is set for the lower level of the Uptown Loft.

The contract was awarded to Altius Building Company for 1.7 seven million dollars.

The approval vote was 12-4 while a related vote to add the library to the Kenosha Library system was 14-2.

Funding for the project comes in part from American Rescue Act funds and private donations.

It’s expected to be open by the spring