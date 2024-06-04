Upgrades Coming To Two of City’s More Congested Intersections

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Two of Kenosha’s busier and congested intersections will soon be getting upgrades.

The Kenosha Common Council approved measures this week pertaining to both the intersections of 52nd Street and 39th Avenue and Washington Road and 30th Avenue.

The project at 52nd Street and 39th Avenue is estimated at $577,000 and involves replacing traffic signals, ADA ramps, curb & gutter, and pavement markings.

Work is set to start in fall 2024 and finish by spring 2025.

For the Washington Road and 30th Avenue project the council approved a right-of-way acquisition.

The right-of-way acquisition is necessary for intersection improvements including pavement widening, bike lanes, and ADA curb ramps.