Update: Two Injured in Tuesday Crash Still in Critical Condition

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people from Illinois remain in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

The Kenosha News reports that a 24 year old Waukegan man suffered life threatening injuries after trying to pass a car making a left turn off south Sheridan Road.

The two vehicles collided. The man and his 21 year old passenger-a woman from Waukegan-were thrown off the motorcycle.

The woman is said to be in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and is said to be cooperating with authorities.