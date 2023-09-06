Update: Lake Villa Man Dies in Libertyville Area Crash

(Libertyville, IL) A crash near Libertyville left a Lake Villa man dead. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a motorcycle was seen veering in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed late Tuesday afternoon when it collided with an SUV near the Independence Grove Forest Preserve. The motorcycle operator, identified as 49-year-old William Matthies, was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old woman, was unhurt. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-6-23)