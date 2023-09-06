U.S. Customs Hurdles Delay Paris Solar Farm Completion

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Development of a solar energy farm in Kenosha County is facing delays.

The Paris Solar Farm will be a 200 megawatt solar farm near Highway 142 west of I-94.

According to the project’s website, installation of solar panels was to have been completed by the end of this year.

However delays getting the solar panels into the country through customs means the site will not be operational until at least next spring.

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Brian Bashaw delivered the bad news to the county board this week.

Federal law forbids importing goods-including solar panels-from parts of China that use forced labor camps.

Solar panels specifically must clear such concerns before they will be allowed into the country.

Bashaw says that process could delay delivery until next April.

Once online the Paris Solar Farm is expected to power 55,000 homes each year.