U-Line to Expand in Pleasant Prairie

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) Uline will expand its presence in Pleasant Prairie. The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved a Master Conceptual Plan to develop an approximately 45-acre property in Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. The approved plan outlines the construction of a 325-thousand-square-foot Uline Headquarters Office Building. The office building will be three stories with a basement and is proposed to be developed on vacant property north of 104th Street (CTH Q) on the east side of 128th Avenue. The village says that the building design will feature extensive landscaping, green spaces, and an architectural layout and scale that aligns with the other Uline buildings. Construction is set to get underway in the spring and open next year.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-16-24)