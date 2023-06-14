Two Shot, Multiple Shell Casings Found After Waukegan Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) Two people were injured after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called late Monday morning to the 21-hundred block of North Green Bay Road. Two people were found with gunshot wounds in a Jeep…one of them a 22-year-old Wadsworth woman, and the other a 23-year-old Gurnee man. Neither suffered life threatening injuries. Police say 16 shell casings were found at the scene, which reportedly came from another vehicle. No arrests have been announced, the investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-14-23)