Two Men Wanted in Wisconsin Arrested in Lake County

(Kenosha, WI) Two men were picked up in Lake County for warrants north of the border. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested Marcell Winston in Beach Park back on August 8th. The 47-year-old was wanted on a parole violation notice from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Wisconsin court records show he was given prison and extended supervision in relation to a 2015 drug case. Julian Schlottman was picked up two days later in the unincorporated Antioch area. The 34-year-old had a probation violation warrant. Wisconsin court records show Schlottman was sentenced to prison and probation for a 2022 case in which he was charged with taking and driving a vehicle without consent.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-17-23)