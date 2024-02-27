Two Men Arrested Following Police Chase; Manhunt Monday Afternoon

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Two Lake County men were arrested in Kenosha following a police pursuit on Monday afternoon.

Police reports say that it started with an attempted traffic stop in the 3500 block of 50th Street at 3:30 PM.

The driver-identified as 26 year old Walter Brown of Waukegan-allegedly fled from police and into a parking lot near 60th Street and 39th Avenue.

After striking a vehicle the two suspects fled the vehicle.

The passenger-25 year old Jamil Parker of Zion-was arrested on the scene while Brown was arrested after hiding in a nearby basement.

After being sniffed out by K9 Fritz from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department following a tip from a homeowner, Brown exited and surrendered.

Charges are pending against both suspects.