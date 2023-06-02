Two Juveniles Arrested, Charged As Adults in Murder of Waukegan Volleyball Coach

(Waukegan, IL) A pair of arrests have been made in the murder of a Waukegan volleyball coach. Waukegan Police say they executed a pair of search warrants Thursday morning in connection to the May 6th shooting death of 23-year-old Niolis Collazo. During the search warrants, six total handguns were located, including one that was reported stolen from Florida. A 16 and 17-year-old male were arrested, and though they haven’t been named…each faces three adult counts of first-degree murder, and each is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond. A motive for the shooting still hasn’t been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-1-23)