Two Issues in Two Days at Stevenson High School

(Lincolnshire, IL) One day after a Stevenson High School student was arrested for bringing an airsoft gun to the school…the campus had another incident. Officials say a bomb threat came in late Wednesday afternoon to the Lincolnshire school. Authorities believe a student had left their phone unattended and another student or students took the opportunity to post a threat to social media. Nothing suspicious has come from the incident, and police don’t believe it to be credible…even so, they are continuing an investigation to find those responsible for the post

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-7-23)