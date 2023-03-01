Two Arrested, Third Suspect Sought After Major Kenosha County Drug Bust

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects are in custody and a third is being sought after yet another big drug bust in Kenosha County.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that they found large amounts of various illegal substances in a home in the Village of Salem Lakes.

The suspect who lived in the home was wanted on an arrest warrant and deputies say when he was located he was allegedly in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

That led to obtaining a search warrant for the suspect’s home.

Also recovered were two firearms, ammo, and more than $800 in cash.

A warrant for a house connected to the first in Twin Lakes led to another arrest and more drugs seized.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a third suspect in the case.