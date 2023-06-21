Two Arrested & Charged With Attempted Homicide in April Shooting of a Teen

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people have been arrested in the shooting of a 15 year old.

It happened April 12th as the teen sat in a car near 66th Street and 5th Avenue.

The teen reported being shot in the head as another car drove by.

Witnesses reported 12 shots fired which matched the amount of casings found at the scene.

Police reportedly connected the shooting to 16 year old Michael Brown who is charged as an adult with 1st degree intentional homicide along with his accomplice 18 year old Elliana Echols.

The victim was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.

Brown and Echols also face aggravated battery and recklessly endangering safety charges.

They’re being held on $500,000 cash bond and are due in court Friday.