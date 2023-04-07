Two Arrested After Traffic Stop Allegedly Yields Large Amount of Drugs; Ammo
By Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people were arrested after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of drugs and ammo.
It happened late Wednesday night just after 11:30 PM.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that a deputy spotted a traffic violation by a vehicle near the intersection of Green Bay and Washington Roads.
The deputy approached the vehicle and reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.
The vehicle was then searched. Inside investigators allegedly found more than a pound of marijuana, various narcotic pills, drug paraphernalia, and open alcohol containers.
They also recovered a .45 caliber Glock pistol, and an extended magazine concealed in a backpack.
The driver and passenger were arrested and are expected to face a slew of drug and weapons charges.