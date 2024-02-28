Twin Lakes Woman Faces More Legal Troubles After Escape Attempt in Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha County woman already behind bars, is facing even more legal trouble. April Reins faces multiple felony charges, after reportedly attempting to flee from Waukegan police in late January, while under the influence of multiple drugs…in a stolen vehicle. Reins was accused of striking a police officer with that car before being arrested. Then in early February, the 27-year-old picked up a new charge for allegedly trying to escape, after she was hospitalized with an alleged medical issue. Now Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Reins attempted another escape by climbing into the ceiling of a bathroom, and attempting to access a stairwell. She was quickly captured, but a corrections officer was injured in the process. The Twin Lakes woman faces new charges of attempted escape, criminal damage to property and resisting, causing injury.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-28-24)