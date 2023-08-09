Twin Lakes Man Identified as Deceased in McHenry County Motorcycle Crash

(Marengo, IL) A Kenosha County man killed in an Illinois motorcycle crash has been identified. McHenry County Coroner’s officials say Kevin Winters of Twin Lakes died of blunt force injuries suffered during the Saturday afternoon incident in Marengo. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says Winters turned his motorcycle into the path of an oncoming SUV, and the vehicles collided. The 60-year-old was pronounced dead on scene. His 52-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a hospital where she remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Three people were inside the SUV, and suffered minor injuries. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-9-23)