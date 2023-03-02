Trial in 2020 Kenosha Homicide to Continue After Mistrial Motion Withdrawn

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The trial of a Wisconsin man accused of killing a Kenosha man in his apartment nearly three years ago will continue.

After requesting a mistrial on Tuesday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely says that prosecutors and attorneys for Zachariah Anderson came to an agreement and therefore the mistrial motion was withdrawn in court yesterday.

At issue were remarks made during the defense’s opening statement seeming to connect the dots of the case to another person as being the one who murdered Rosalio Gutierrez in May 2020.

Under the terms of the deal, the defense will not connect the dots to a third-party and prosecutors will get to rebut the statements made during the defense’s opening, which is to resume this morning.