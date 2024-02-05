Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drugs, Arrest of Lake County Man

(Wauconda, IL) A Wauconda man is facing charges after a traffic stop last week. Officials say Louis Nava Jr. was pulled over for multiple infractions last week, and an external search by a police K9 led to a search of the vehicle. Inside, officers say they found crack cocaine, multiple unprescribed oxycodone pills, and paraphernalia. The 51-year-old was arrested and charged with multiple drug possession and intent to deliver charges. Nava was ordered held on pre-trial detention. He’s due in court at the end of the month.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-5-24)