Tilton Named As New Kenosha Fire Chief

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission announced the selection of Daniel Tilton as the Kenosha Fire Department’s next fire chief.

Deputy Chief Tilton has been a member of the Kenosha Fire Department since 1996.

Deputy Chief Tilton’s appointment to fire chief will be confirmed by the Police and Fire Commission at the meeting tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 19, 2024.

He will begin his role as Chief on April 2, 2024 following the April 1 retirement of Fire Chief Christopher G. Bigley.

During this time, Tilton has served as a firefighter, apparatus operator, lieutenant, line and house captain, and acting battalion chief.

On December 1, 2021, he was promoted to deputy chief and has served in that capacity since.