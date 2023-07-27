Three More People Died Of Suspected Overdose Deaths in Kenosha

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha continues to feel the brunt of the opioid epidemic.

Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall says that three more suspected overdose deaths have been reported since Friday.

All three were people over 50 years old and all were residents of the city of Kenosha.

The cause of death cannot be finalized until toxicology results are in.

The process to get those results takes months.

For example, 2022 is already tied for the deadliest toxicology year on record and there are still pending cases which will likely break that record.

The year with finalized data on toxicology deaths in 2021, when 53 total deaths were recorded.

Kenosha County has many resources available for those who suffer with addiction and their families.