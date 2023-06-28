Three Drug Overdose Deaths Reported in Kenosha County This Week

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s office says that there have been three suspected overdose deaths in the county so far this week.

Patrice Hall said in a press release Tuesday that the first happened Sunday in the city of Kenosha.

A second happened Monday outside of the city while the third happened Tuesday once again in the city of Kenosha.

Hall also reported that tests have confirmed that 57 toxicity deaths happened in Kenosha in 2022.

That ties 2017’s record and is expected to break that record once further overdoses are confirmed.

37 of those deaths involved the deadly opioid fentanyl.

Kenosha County has a number of resources available to help combat the opioid problem.