Three Charged With Receiving Allegedly Stolen Wristbands From Country Thunder

TWIN LAKES, WI (WLIP)–Three suspects from Illinois face charges of receiving stolen property after allegedly having dozens of stolen wristbands from Country Thunder.

The wristbands-all of varying worth and access provided-went missing from the will call booth at the Country Thunder grounds after a burglary Saturday night.

An online search to see if the missing bands were up for sale led event organizers and then law enforcement to 18 year old Thomas Bernatek, Amelia Miulli, and Morgan Timmons, all of Park Ridge.

Bernatek was allegedly trying to sell the wristbands but was thwarted by an undercover detective who set up a sale near the festival grounds.

Bernatek reportedly told investigators that he got the wristbands from Miulli who in turn reported that she got them from Timmons.

However all denied stealing the wristbands from the will call booth.

All three are charged with receiving stolen property valued over $10,000 dollars.