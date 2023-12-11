Three Charged in Connection With Death of Assisted Living Resident Death

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a Kenosha assisted living home resident.

89 year old Helen Ende was found deceased outside of Parkside Manor on December 29th last year having died of hypothermia due to exposure.

Ende was found to have wandered outside after a number of policies and safeguards were reportedly not followed.

Now 20 year old Liliana Lozano, 40 year old Susan Valentin and 35 year old Demontae Collins face a felony charge of recklessly abusing patients causing death.

Ende is believed to have spent nearly eight hours outside before another shift came on duty and noticed she was missing.

If convicted each defendant could serve up to 40 years in prison.