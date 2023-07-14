Three Arrested & Charged Following Late Night High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Three people were arrested and charged this week following a police chase.

It happened early Monday when an officer spotted a vehicle with no brake lights and expired registration.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle near 63rd Street and 12th Avenue.

However it continued on first slowly weaving through different neighborhoods before speeding away.

However after the driver pulled into a dead end alley, four suspects fled on foot.

Three were caught and were charged yesterday.

The driver is identified as 22 year old Jermaine Mitchell who faces multiple felonies such as fleeing and recklessly endangering safety.

He’s being held on a $15,000 bond.

The other two suspects are identified as 22 year old Treshawn Tooks and 23 year old David Sanchez both of Kenosha.

They were said to have been found hiding in trash containers.

Sanchez is a convicted felon and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Tooks is being held on a $2,500 bond.