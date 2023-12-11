Teen Still Missing After Lake County Disappearance, Reward Offered for Information

(Vernon Hills, IL) The search for a missing Carpentersville teen, who disappeared in Lake County, has intensified. Brissa Romero went missing last week Monday as she was reportedly on her way to a holiday party at a bowling alley in Vernon Hills. Officials say the 17-year-old’s cell phone pinged near the Bowlero, but people at the party told authorities that no one saw her there. Several searches using drones and other methods were performed over the weekend, looking for Romero’s vehicle, or any traces of Romero herself. A 1-thousand-dollar reward has also now been offered for information. Carpentersville Police, Vernon Hills Police and the Department of Homeland Security are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-11-23)