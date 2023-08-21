Teen Injured After Being Struck by Minivan

Mt. Pleasant, WI (WLIP)–A 14 year old male suffered injuries after a hit and run crash that happened Sunday night.

According to police reports, the crash happened around 9:20 PM near Green Bay and Newman Roads.

Numerous witnesses saw the crash as the teen pedestrian was struck by a van.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.

The teen was taken by Flight For Life by a hospital following life saving care at the scene.

The person’s condition was not released.

The striking van was later located but the driver was not.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the driver should contact police.