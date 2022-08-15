Teen Charged in Racine Homicide

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen.

Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith.

He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block of Case Avenue.

Smith was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital with a single gunshot wound where he later died.

By Saturday police were able to develop a suspect in the homicide and made the arrest.

The suspect was not identified.

Police ask any witnesses to the shooting to contact them.