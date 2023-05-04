Teen Arrested After Being Found With Handgun at School

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police took a Bradford High School student into custody Thursday after a viral social media post allegedly showed them with a gun at the school.

Police say they were made aware of the post and collaborated with school officials to identify the individual.

When law enforcement found the 15 year old at the school they were in possession of a handgun and were arrested.

The weapon was recovered by law enforcement and was safely removed.

Juvenile criminal charges are being referred against the teen.

No threats were made against any students or staff and no injuries were reported.