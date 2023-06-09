Tainted Beef Leads to Salmonella Infections in Multiple Illinois Counties Including Lake County

(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials say an outbreak of salmonella has been linked to ground beef. The Illinois Department of Public Health says they have confirmed 26 infections in Lake, McHenry, Will, Cook, DuPage, and Kane Counties. Those people fell ill between April 25 and May 18. A source of the tainted meat has not yet been identified. A small number of cases in other states are also said to be under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP Newss (6-9-23)