Suspects In Weekend Police Chase Make 1st Court Appearance

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The two suspects in a Saturday night chase involving police and an allegedly stolen vehicle made their first court appearance on Monday.

25 year old Markeece Muhammed of Zion and 22 year old Shawn Sawko of Chicago are both charged in connection with the pursuit.

It started around 10 PM when police spotted a vehicle reported stolen being driven in the village.

In an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle police used a squad vehicle to block the roadway.

Pleasant Prairie Police say the driver allegedly slammed into the squad vehicle totaling it.

Along with both human and K9 officers from both the sheriff’s department and Kenosha Police the suspects were arrested.

Police say they recovered a loaded gun and a ski mask.

Muhammad is charged with four felonies including 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing & eluding, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Sawko is charged with felony firearm possession and two misdemeanors.