Suspect In Weekend Stabbing Identified; Shooting Reported On Kenosha’s Eastside

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect in the weekend stabbing that left a man injured has been identified.

18 year old Kamier Rodgers-James was allegedly in a fight with another man when he stabbed him.

The incident happened late Saturday in the 48-hundred block of 38th Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man with wounds to his chest and arm.

Rodgers-James was arrested and is charged with first degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon.

Is in jail on 10,000 dollars cash bail.

A man was shot Monday on Kenosha’s east side following an argument.

It happened shortly before 2 PM in the 6300 block of 7th Avenue.

The 21 year old was shot in the armpit and retreated into the urgent care center nearby.

The injury is thought to be non-life threatening.

The man was transferred to the hospital for care.

A suspect was later arrested in the case and charges are pending.