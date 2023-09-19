Suspect In Weekend Stabbing Identified; Shooting Reported On Kenosha’s Eastside
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect in the weekend stabbing that left a man injured has been identified.
18 year old Kamier Rodgers-James was allegedly in a fight with another man when he stabbed him.
The incident happened late Saturday in the 48-hundred block of 38th Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene they found a man with wounds to his chest and arm.
Rodgers-James was arrested and is charged with first degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon.
Is in jail on 10,000 dollars cash bail.
A man was shot Monday on Kenosha’s east side following an argument.
It happened shortly before 2 PM in the 6300 block of 7th Avenue.
The 21 year old was shot in the armpit and retreated into the urgent care center nearby.
The injury is thought to be non-life threatening.
The man was transferred to the hospital for care.
A suspect was later arrested in the case and charges are pending.