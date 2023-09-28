Suspect In Shooting Appears in Court

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect who allegedly shot someone last week over money appeared in court this week.

24-year old Jaquan Terrien faces multiple felonies in connection with the September 18th incident.

Police were called to the 6300 block of 7th Avenue after the 22 year old man who was shot ran to the nearby Urgent Care Center.

He reportedly told officers that Terrien shot him because Terrien wanted money back from a losing video game bet.

He also allegedly threatened to fight the man before shooting him.

When the vehicle connected with the shooting was spotted outside of a home in the 6100 block of 57th Avenue the SWAT Team was called in and Terrien was arrested.

He remains in jail on $100,000 cash bond and is due in court next week.