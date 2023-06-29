Suspect In Fatal Hit and Run Makes First Court Appearence; Receives $75,000 Bond
junio 29, 2023 5:58AM CDT
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County man who was allegedly behind the wheel early Sunday morning when a 36 year old man was struck and killed made his first court appearance.
73 year old William Koprovic is charged with one count of hit and run involving death-a felony.
His bond was set at $75,000 at his initial hearing Wednesday.
Koprovic allegedly struck and killed 36 year old Scott Mingilino on highway 158 near Highway H.
Mingilino was reportedly involved in a separate hit and run earlier that night and had fled that scene on foot.
He was discovered by a sheriff’s deputy and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Koprovic was still in jail as of Wednesday night and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next week.