Suspect In Fatal Hit and Run Makes First Court Appearence; Receives $75,000 Bond

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County man who was allegedly behind the wheel early Sunday morning when a 36 year old man was struck and killed made his first court appearance.

73 year old William Koprovic is charged with one count of hit and run involving death-a felony.

His bond was set at $75,000 at his initial hearing Wednesday.

Koprovic allegedly struck and killed 36 year old Scott Mingilino on highway 158 near Highway H.

Mingilino was reportedly involved in a separate hit and run earlier that night and had fled that scene on foot.

He was discovered by a sheriff’s deputy and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Koprovic was still in jail as of Wednesday night and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next week.