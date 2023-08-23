Suspect In Fatal Crash Makes Court Appearance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect in the fatal crash that left two people dead last month appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

21 year old Ajay Pierangeli was allegedly three times above the legal blood alcohol limit when he crashed into a building July 28th, killing two of his passengers-22 year old Dylan Zamora and 21 year old Jenna Barette.

A court commissioner issued a $500,000 cash bond against Pierangeli who is also recovering from severe injuries sustained in the crash.

He’s charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and is due in court to enter a plea next week.