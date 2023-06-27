Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run Reportedly Arrested

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s department has reportedly arrested the person that allegedly struck and fatally hit a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Using debris found at the scene and nearby surveillance video investigators identified the offending vehicle as a white Cadillac SRX from model years between 2010 and 2016.

The crash happened on 52nd street near 88th avenue and the man was found by a deputy on the shoulder of the road around 2:20 AM.

The suspect turned themselves in on Monday night.

Neither the suspect or the victim have been identified.