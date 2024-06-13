Suspect Charged For Allegedly Possessing and Distributing Child Sex Abuse Material

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police arrested a suspect involved in the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Kenosha Police Department Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted the search in the 8500 block of 20th Avenue on May 30th.

The investigation, initiated by a CyberTip and information from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, identified 46-year-old Ryan J. St. John as the suspect.

The Kenosha Police Department’s Digital Forensic Unit allegedly discovered over 35,000 files consistent with child sexual abuse material, with more evidence potentially forthcoming.