Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of 20 Year Old Man

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 20 year old man in Kenosha.

22 year old Treshawn Tooks was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday February 15th.

Tooks is in custody in White County, Ark. pending his extradition back to Kenosha County.

He’s expected to be charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 20 year old Julian Flores.

Flores was shot shortly before 6 PM February 10th in the 900 block of 42nd Street in Kenosha.

Police said that the shooting was targeted but have not elaborated on the motive in the case.