Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Dealing Fentanyl Laced Drugs; Kenosha Police Respond to Five Overdose Deaths

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was arrested after illegal drugs were allegedly found in his home.

Police reportedly zeroed in on Eddie Parks through multiple sales he is said to have made to a confidential informant.

Parks was arrested and police searched his home on 63rd Street and 29th Avenue Thursday.

While police allegedly found cocaine in his house they also say that many of the drugs purchased from Parks tested positive for fentanyl.

Parks is in jail on $7,000 bond and is due in court next week.

The arrest comes as Kenosha Police say they have responded to five deaths in the past two weeks related to fentanyl.

The deadly substance has been found combined with other illicit drugs-even street marijuana.

Counterfeit pain pills can also be deadly as a very small amount of fentanyl can kill.

Kenosha County has made numerous resources available to help combat the problem such as the overdose reversing drug Narcan and fentanyl test strips.