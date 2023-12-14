Students, Parents, & Staff Process News of School Closures as Many Questions Remain

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Students, parents, and staff are trying to process all the changes coming their way after the Kenosha Unified School Board voted to close multiple schools Tuesday night.

However the effect of the decision will ripple beyond the classroom.

One of the affected schools is Lincoln Middle School where the vast majority of students walk to school. That will all change as now those students will need to be bussed.

It also unclear what will happen to the in and after school mentoring programs students now enjoy.

Jake McGee, VP and Chief Philanthropy Officer for Jockey International told the board that programs like the one his company spearheaded aren’t easily uprooted.

Other speakers at this week’s meeting questioned how students will be able to access after school extracurricular activities such as music and sports.

The board’s decision is financially based however with the closures of Lincoln and five elementary schools expected to save the district millions of dollars.