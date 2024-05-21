Steil To Hold Listening Session

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)– Congressman Bryan Steil will hold a Border Security Town Hall on Thursday, May 30th, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Indian Trail High School.

The event, free and open to the public, will address how problems at the southern border are affecting Wisconsin communities.

Speakers include retired U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, and Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner.

Following their remarks, the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions.