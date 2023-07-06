Spottswood Announces Candidacy For Kenosha Mayor

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another candidate has officially thrown their hat into the race to be Kenosha’s next mayor.

Lydia Spottswood joins Alderman David Bogdala in the race to replace Mayor John Antaramian.

Spottswood was formerly an alderperson for the city’s 3rd district and was Common Council President.

She has been appointed to various other committees and commissions since her time in office, including City of Kenosha Plan Commission, Redevelopment Authority City of Kenosha, Community Development Block Grant Committee, Home Commissioner and Chair of City of Kenosha Board of Review.

She also previously ran as a Democrat for congress.

Spottswood’s campaign says that she graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and University of Virginia.

“Upon graduating she held positions as Head Nurse Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgical Team Children’s Hospital National Medical Center, Head Nurse University of Virginia Hospital Department of Surgery, Chair Kenosha Community Health Center Development Task Force and was the Founding Executive Director of the Kenosha Community Health Center.”

In a press release Spottswood said “Kenosha is poised for transformation as new developments and urban renewal initiatives kick into high gear.

I believe my experiences in both public and private sector development will serve our community well in the years ahead.

It has been a privilege to work with our dedicated staff at City Hall, who continually bring their talents, hard work, and experience to the services they provide throughout our community.

I am grateful for the courage of men and women protecting us as first responders, the hard work and creativity of our parks and public works employees, and the hundreds of other people who give their best, day after day, to maintain and enhance our quality of life.

I will work every day to establish our shared vision for Kenosha’s future.

I believe through mutually respectful and collaborative partnerships we can and will create the change we want to see, together.”